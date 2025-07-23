KMC to launch smart parking services

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is set to launch Smart Digital Parking Services in selected covered and boundary wall-enclosed parking zones across the megacity. This initiative is part of a broader vision led by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, to modernise public infrastructure and enhance urban mobility.

Following the earlier announcement of free parking at 32 locations, KMC has now approved the development of Smart Parking Zones at 10 key sites, including Sindbad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Parking Lot near AO Clinic, Nazimabad, Clifton Centre, Sassi Arcade, Paradise Centre, Polo Ground, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Crystal Court, Plot Between Beach View Parking, Clifton, Hyper Star, Beach View Parking, Clifton, and Driving License Branch, Nazimabad.

To implement this project, the Charged Parking Department has floated tenders and initiated procurement procedures. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has been invited under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, enabling private sector participation in Karachi’s urban development.

The Smart Parking system will include digital ticketing and cashless payment options, real-time parking availability updates, enhanced security and monitoring in covered areas. “This initiative will not only address Karachi’s growing parking demands but also mark a shift towards digital civic infrastructure — a long-term investment in the city’s future,” said a KMC spokesperson.

The project is currently under review and will be launched in phases following formal procedures.

