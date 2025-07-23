Discos: JI chief condemns overbilling practices

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has strongly condemned the overbilling practices of power distribution companies, following the revelations in a recent audit report by the Auditor General of Pakistan. The report highlights over Rs 244 billion worth of unjustified billing imposed on the public under the guise of covering line losses and mismanagement.

Commenting on the findings, Rehman said “It is utterly shameful that the burden of Rs 244 billion is being placed on the public to cover up for inefficiencies and line losses. This is not just negligence; it is economic exploitation. The government must immediately return this amount to the people.”

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the JI chief declared over billing as “a grave form of corruption and administrative failure,” stressing that the citizens are being punished for the incompetence and mis governance of ruling authorities and related institutions.

The Auditor General’s report identified IESCO, LESCO, MEPCO, SEPCO, HESCO, PESCO, QESCO, and TESCO as the key culprits involved in the over billing. While the companies have reportedly claimed to have returned the amount, the audit report clarified that they failed to provide any verifiable evidence supporting their claims.

Rehman reiterated his demand for full transparency and accountability, urging the government to take immediate corrective action and deliver justice to the overburdened consumers.

