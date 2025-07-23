Ex-army officer, daughter swept away in flash floods

ISLAMABAD: A retired army officer and his daughter were swept away by flash floods in a private housing society on Tuesday morning after torrential rains lashed the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred around 8:00 am when Colonel Ishaq Qazi (Retd) left his home to drop his 25-year-old daughter at DHA Phase 5. As they exited their house, their vehicle was caught in rapidly rising floodwaters and swept into a nearby storm drain.

Eyewitnesses said Colonel Qazi attempted to drive across the overflowing stream near the edge of the road but was unable to make it across. Both father and daughter reportedly called for help from inside the vehicle before it was submerged. The dead bodies were not recovered till the filing of this report.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, but strong water currents and high water levels hampered the search operation. Efforts to locate the vehicle and the victims continued throughout the day.

District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah said rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed at the Soan River and other vulnerable points across the city. Special emergency teams are on alert to respond to flash flood incidents.

A rain emergency has been declared in Rawalpindi, and Section 144 has been imposed to prevent public movement near water channels. Citizens have been advised not to dispose of garbage or construction waste into storm drains, as it blocks the flow of water and worsens flooding.

According to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 38 millimetres of rain were recorded in Saidpur, 23mm in Bokra, 22mm in Golra, 19mm near Islamabad International Airport, and 17mm at Zero Point.

The incident comes amid continued monsoon rains that have inundated low-lying areas across both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, triggering flood alerts and emergency responses.

