BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

Ex-army officer, daughter swept away in flash floods

Fazal Sher Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: A retired army officer and his daughter were swept away by flash floods in a private housing society on Tuesday morning after torrential rains lashed the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred around 8:00 am when Colonel Ishaq Qazi (Retd) left his home to drop his 25-year-old daughter at DHA Phase 5. As they exited their house, their vehicle was caught in rapidly rising floodwaters and swept into a nearby storm drain.

Eyewitnesses said Colonel Qazi attempted to drive across the overflowing stream near the edge of the road but was unable to make it across. Both father and daughter reportedly called for help from inside the vehicle before it was submerged. The dead bodies were not recovered till the filing of this report.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, but strong water currents and high water levels hampered the search operation. Efforts to locate the vehicle and the victims continued throughout the day.

District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah said rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed at the Soan River and other vulnerable points across the city. Special emergency teams are on alert to respond to flash flood incidents.

A rain emergency has been declared in Rawalpindi, and Section 144 has been imposed to prevent public movement near water channels. Citizens have been advised not to dispose of garbage or construction waste into storm drains, as it blocks the flow of water and worsens flooding.

According to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 38 millimetres of rain were recorded in Saidpur, 23mm in Bokra, 22mm in Golra, 19mm near Islamabad International Airport, and 17mm at Zero Point.

The incident comes amid continued monsoon rains that have inundated low-lying areas across both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, triggering flood alerts and emergency responses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

flash floods retired army officer private housing society

Comments

200 characters

Ex-army officer, daughter swept away in flash floods

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories