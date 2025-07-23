BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNS, RSNF chief focus on regional maritime security

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Chief Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi focused on regional maritime security, joint defence collaboration, and the expansion of naval training programmes between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting was held at the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, to engage in reinforcing bilateral military ties and advancing strategic maritime cooperation in the region.

Vice Admiral Al Ghuraybi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, was presented with a guard of honour upon arrival and introduced to the principal staff officers of the Pakistan Navy.

During the meeting, both naval chiefs discussed mutual interests and reviewed the regional maritime security landscape, while also exploring avenues to further enhance cooperation in training, operations, and defence collaboration.

A statement from the Pakistan Navy’s Director General Public Relations highlighted that the two leaders expressed appreciation for the successful conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XV, a major joint naval drill held earlier this year in the North Arabian Sea. The exercise featured Special Operations Forces (SOFs) from the RSNF and Pakistan Navy’s elite Special Service Group (SSG-N), concluding with a high-intensity final test in Karachi in February.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also briefed the Saudi naval chief on Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to uphold regional stability through the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP), which aim at ensuring safe and securing sea lanes in the Arabian Sea and beyond.

Vice Admiral Al Ghuraybi commended Pakistan Navy’s contributions to regional peace and its commitment to collaborative maritime efforts.

He further acknowledged the high-quality training being provided to RSNF cadets at the Pakistan Naval Academy and onboard Pakistan Navy ships, praising its positive impact on the professional development of Saudi naval personnel.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maritime security Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf Royal Saudi Naval Forces Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi

