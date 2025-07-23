ATC reserves verdict

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a May 9 riots case related to violence near Sherpao Bridge.

Earlier, the counsel of Dr Yasmin Rashid concluded his arguments before the court which conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The defence contended that the prosecution’s case lacked merit and was politically motivated.

The accused in the case include senior PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mahmood Rashid.

Among others named as co-accused were Afzal Azeem Pahat, Khalid Pahat, Hamza Pahat, Ziyas Khan, Ali Hassan, Rana Tanveer, Riyaz Hussain, Azhar Hussain, and Muhammad Iftikhar.

During the trial, the prosecution produced 61 witnesses against the accused.

