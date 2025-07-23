BML 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.41%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 15.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUBC 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
KEL 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
MLCF 83.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
NBP 124.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.37%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 171.19 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.08%)
PREMA 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PRL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
PTC 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
SNGP 117.45 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.17%)
SSGC 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,345 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,751 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.14%)
KSE100 140,047 Increased By 627.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 42,871 Increased By 217.9 (0.51%)
Markets Print 2025-07-23

Most Gulf bourses fall on US tariff concerns

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock indexes dipped on Tuesday, as investors worried about fading prospects of the European Union’s trade deal with the United States ahead of a looming tariff deadline, with weak oil prices offsetting strong corporate earnings.

The EU is exploring broader counter-measures against the US as prospects of an acceptable trade agreement with Washington wane, according to EU diplomats.

US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs around the world risks hurting global economic growth, and with it oil consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index retreated 1.3%, after snapping its longest downturn in nearly two years in the previous session as broad sector declines and weaker oil prices outweighed upbeat corporate earnings.

