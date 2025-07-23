BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
Markets Print 2025-07-23

Handsome business activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

Approximately, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,200 per Kg, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per 40 kg, 1200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,5550 per maund, 3600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 100 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 16,550 per maund and 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,350 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of Phutti in Punjab rate of new cotton in Sindh

