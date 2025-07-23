BML 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EU 2025/26 soft wheat exports

Published 23 Jul, 2025

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2025/26 season in July had reached 0.51 million metric tons by July 20, compared with 1.78 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 0.69 million tons, against 0.73 million tons in the corresponding period in 2024/25, while EU maize imports were at 0.45 million tons, against a year-earlier 1.80 million.

However, the Commission said export figures for France from the start of calendar year 2024 were not complete, while it added that export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were not complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

