BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-07-23

What import growth is hiding

BR Research Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:48am

If the central bank is to be believed, Pakistan’s non-oil imports are now at their highest ever in volumetric terms. While total imports remain below the symbolic $60Bn threshold, this has less to do with any new discipline and more to do with the collapse in global commodity prices.

The World Bank’s commodity index is now near a four-year low, offering temporary relief. But as volumes inch upward and pressures begin to reappear in the currency market, the current account surplus will not hold. A return to deficit in FY26 is nearly guaranteed.

Beneath this surface-level narrative of import normalization lies something less reassuring. The volume of goods being imported is rising, but not in a way that signals recovery in industrial activity.

A review of import composition across two time periods—FY17 to FY19, when the exchange rate was overvalued and imported consumption was at its peak, and FY23 to FY25, a period defined by import suppression and currency collapse—tells a clearer story. What is growing today is not productive capital or industrial raw material. It is food, basic consumables, and inputs that feed domestic demand without creating export value.

Wheat imports are the most glaring shift. From virtually zero five years ago, volumes have now crossed three million metric tons. Pulses are up 36 percent, tea up 33 percent, edible oil up 16 percent, and spices up 28 percent. This is not a temporary distortion. It reflects structural decay in domestic production and a growing reliance on foreign supply for the country’s most basic staples.

Meanwhile, the sectors that matter most for industrial output are either stagnant or in decline. Fertilizer imports have dropped by 43 percent, iron and steel by 33 percent, rubber by 14 percent, and packaging materials by 31 percent. Even petroleum is down 8 percent. These are not encouraging signs. These are the quiet signals of an economy that has lost its productive footing.

Some categories might appear on the surface to indicate rising industrial input demand—textile raw materials, plastic, insecticides, medicinal products—but the context matters. Plastic use is mostly tied to packaging and consumer goods, not manufacturing for export. Insecticides are up because more food is being grown domestically, but even more is being imported. Medicinal imports are rising because people are consuming more healthcare products, not because the country is manufacturing them at scale. Even the rise in textile inputs has not translated into stronger net exports.

This is not a shift toward value addition. It is a shift toward import dependence that is being masked by temporarily low prices. A growing population is consuming more, while domestic production remains stagnant. The import bill is climbing, but not for the kinds of goods that signal economic momentum. It is climbing for wheat, tea, medicine, and plastic bags.

If policymakers want to claim this as a sign of recovery, they are welcome to do so. But it would be more honest to call it what it is. The balance of payments is once again under stress, even before the machinery of the economy has started to turn. Another year of modest growth in import volumesif left unaddressedwill drag the country back to the same crisis point. Only this time, there will be even less room to maneuver.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Pakistan Economy imports global commodity prices import growth

Comments

200 characters

What import growth is hiding

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories