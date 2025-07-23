BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-07-23

Flat generation; rising pressures

BR Research Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:50am

Power generation for FY25 has closed at 122.96 billion units, effectively flat year-on-year with a negligible 0.06 percent dip. But scratch the surface, and the stagnation tells a deeper story. This marks the lowest annual generation in five years, still 11 percent shy of the FY22 peak of 139 billion units.

Even the modest 1.8 percent year-on-year growth in June 2025 hardly impresses—it remains below FY21 levels and barely edges past the pandemic-struck June 2020.

All this has happened despite a sharp rise in installed capacity. Back in FY20, the capacity component of the Power Purchase Price (PPP) for nearly the same number of units cost Rs794 billion—Rs7 per unit.

Fast forward to FY25, and the capacity bill for the same output has ballooned to Rs17.5 per unit, with the official reference assuming Rs15.9 for a hefty Rs2.1 trillion bill for capacity charges. A 6 percent shortfall from reference generation means additional fiscal burden—an outcome the system can scarcely afford.

Fortunately, the fuel component of the PPP offered some relief, with international commodity prices and the PKR largely stable through FY25. But that alone won’t bail out the system.

What’s more troubling is that the dip in grid generation doesn’t reflect a proportional fall in national demand. Rooftop solar continues to pull demand off the grid, a trend flagged repeatedly in thisspace. At the same time, industrial users’ reliance on captive power has kept grid demand suppressed. The recent shift in policy to push industries back to the grid will reclaim some of that lost demand—but not all.

The household and commercial segment, especially those milking the overly generous net metering regime, will continue to shrink grid reliance. Reports suggest the Prime Minister has again blocked reforms to rationalize solar payback—the third such intervention in under a year. While solar remains viable (and should), the current net metering policy desperately needs fairness and balance to avoid systemic distortions.

Finally, don’t expect GDP to come to the rescue. Pakistan’s near-term growth outlook remains muted—meaning organic demand revival will be slow. Tariff reliefs and subsidy-led pushes may offer short-term support, but the real test lies in restoring grid demand at affordable rates. Without that, the system’s structural imbalances will persist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

gdp power sector power generation international commodity prices Power Purchase Price

Comments

200 characters

Flat generation; rising pressures

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories