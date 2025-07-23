BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.94%)
DCL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
DGKC 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.2%)
FCCL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.32%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
NBP 123.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
PPL 169.93 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.33%)
PREMA 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SNGP 116.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.72%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,374 Increased By 19.5 (0.14%)
BR30 39,897 Increased By 90 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,650 Increased By 230.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 42,692 Increased By 38.7 (0.09%)
Jul 23, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

Kashmir Affairs, GB & SAFRON: Senate body meets to elect chairperson

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee (SSC) on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON met on Tuesday at Parliament House to elect its chairperson.

Senator Asad Qasim, unanimously, elected as chairman of the committee.

His nomination was proposed by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and seconded by Senator Sherry Rehman.

The committee members congratulated the newly elected chairman, Senator Qasim, and expressed confidence in his ability to manage the affairs of the committee, as the Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan hold strategic and national importance.

Senator Qasim expressed gratitude to the members for their support and stated that the committee will strive to address the issues of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, following the footsteps of the late Senator Prof Sajid Mir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Senate Standing Committee SAFRON Asad Qasim Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto

