Kashmir Affairs, GB & SAFRON: Senate body meets to elect chairperson

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee (SSC) on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON met on Tuesday at Parliament House to elect its chairperson.

Senator Asad Qasim, unanimously, elected as chairman of the committee.

His nomination was proposed by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and seconded by Senator Sherry Rehman.

The committee members congratulated the newly elected chairman, Senator Qasim, and expressed confidence in his ability to manage the affairs of the committee, as the Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan hold strategic and national importance.

Senator Qasim expressed gratitude to the members for their support and stated that the committee will strive to address the issues of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, following the footsteps of the late Senator Prof Sajid Mir.

