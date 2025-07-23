PM places NDMA on red alert

ISLAMABAD: As severe monsoon flooding continues to wreak havoc across the country, submerging some of the most upscale private housing societies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday placed disaster management authorities on red alert.

In an official statement, the PM ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to immediately intensify rescue efforts, emphasising the need for close and continuous coordination with provincial governments to effectively tackle the escalating crisis.

