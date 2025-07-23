Delivery of timely, effective justice a moral imperative: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi underscored that the delivery of timely and effective justice is not only a constitutional obligation but also a moral imperative.

CJP Yahya was chairing the fifth interactive session on Tuesday at the Supreme Court building.

The chief justice was apprised of substantial headway on the court’s ambitious reform agenda. Out of 89 identified initiatives, 26 have been successfully completed, reflecting concrete advancements in key areas. Another 44 are under way, while 14 are scheduled to begin shortly. These milestones underscore the judiciary’s steadfast commitment to modernising its operations and improving efficiency in justice delivery.

The chief justice was further informed of a notable reduction in case pendency as a direct result of these initiatives, marking a significant step towards timely resolution of cases. While reviewing performance in critical areas such as case categorisation, document scanning, and the Case Management System, he expressed concern over delays—particularly in the categorisation of cases—and directed all concerned departments to expedite completion of these tasks before the next review meeting. Such progress, he emphasised, is essential for sustaining public confidence and ensuring that reforms remain aligned with the needs and expectations of litigants.

The session concluded with the chief justice commending the valuable contributions of judicial officers, technical experts, and policy advisors. He reiterated the Supreme Court’s dedication to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration in building a justice system that is modern, transparent, and equitable.

The session convened senior officials, stakeholders, and officers of the Supreme Court to evaluate the progress of comprehensive judicial reforms aimed at enhancing service delivery and expanding access to justice nationwide.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar Supreme Court Muhammad Salim Khan; development expert Sher Shah (joining online from France); IT expert Hamayun Zafar; section heads from the Supreme Court’s Principal Seat and Branch Registries; Senior Director of the Federal Judicial Academy; and a representative of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

