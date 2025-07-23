BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.94%)
DCL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
DGKC 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.2%)
FCCL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.32%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
NBP 123.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
PPL 169.93 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.33%)
PREMA 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SNGP 116.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.72%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,374 Increased By 19.5 (0.14%)
BR30 39,897 Increased By 90 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,650 Increased By 230.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 42,692 Increased By 38.7 (0.09%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

BISP Sahulat Account: SBP unveils revised facilitation framework

Rizwan Bhatti Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: In order to further improve the process, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday issued the revised facilitation framework for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sahulat Account.

The revised framework will be adopted initially for onboarding BISP beneficiaries in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffargarh, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit during the pilot phase. After of the pilot phase, scope of the framework, with adjustments, if required, will be extended to other cities/districts.

The framework requires all banks and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to open accounts of the BISP beneficiaries enabling them to receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts.

According to the SBP, during the pilot phase, BISP beneficiary accounts shall be limited mandate accounts primarily meant for receiving disbursements from the BISP. Based on the results of the pilot phase, SBP may consider allowing normal operations in these accounts as permissible under branchless banking level 1 accounts.

The banks shall recover all upfront and ongoing costs associated with account opening, issuance and maintenance of ATM cards, from the BISP and no such charges shall be levied on the BISP beneficiaries. However, the fee for issuance of replacement/duplicate debit/ATM Card, before its expiry, shall be recovered from the BISP beneficiary.

The banks shall establish a dedicated function for the purpose of information sharing and ongoing coordination with BISP including resolution of issues facing the BISP and its beneficiaries.

The banks shall arrange training programs for their employees to ensure facilitation to the BISP beneficiaries during the account/ ATM PIN activation and subsequent disbursement process.

The banks shall put in place mechanism for timely resolution of complaints of BISP beneficiaries and ensure 24/7 availability of customer support services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP BISP BISP Sahulat Account

Comments

200 characters

BISP Sahulat Account: SBP unveils revised facilitation framework

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Sindh Auqaf Dept: AGP ‘uncovers’ Rs423m irregularities

Read more stories