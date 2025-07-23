BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.94%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 26.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 147.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.13%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 83.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
PREMA 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,374 Increased By 19.5 (0.14%)
BR30 39,897 Increased By 90 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,624 Increased By 204.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 42,674 Increased By 20.6 (0.05%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

Commissioners, DCs directed to ensure ex-mill price of sugar

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah has issued strict instructions to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the ex-mill price of sugar remains capped at Rs 165 per kilogram.

Chairing a meeting to review key issues related to sugar and wheat prices, distribution of Sanads to flood-affected families under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) program, and monsoon preparedness, he further directed that retail prices must not exceed an additional Rs. 8 above the ex-mill price, meaning the maximum retail price should be Rs. 173 per kilogram.

He emphasized that any violation of this pricing structure must be dealt with strictly. If retailers are found charging beyond the fixed price, immediate action must be taken against them. Moreover, if any sugar mill is found selling sugar above the notified ex-mill rate, its data will be compiled and shared with the Prime Minister’s Office for further action.

The meeting also received a detailed briefing on the current ex-mill and retail prices of sugar across various districts of the province. The meeting was attended in person by the Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Food, Secretary Implementation & Coordination (I&C), and Secretary Land Utilization. All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across Sindh participated in the meeting via video link.

Regarding wheat stock management, the Chief Secretary instructed all Commissioners to conduct a thorough survey of wheat godowns managed by the Sindh Food Department. The survey must focus on the quality and condition of stored wheat. The Commissioners have been directed to submit their inspection reports within three days.

Distribution of Sanads to Flood Affectees

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of Sanads (ownership documents) prepared for distribution among the flood-affected populations under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) initiative. He directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit updated records of prepared Sanads without delay. Additionally, the CEO of SPHF was instructed to reconcile Sanad data with the respective DCs to ensure transparency and accuracy in the distribution process.

Monsoon Preparedness

Highlighting the upcoming monsoon season, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah instructed all Deputy Commissioners to remain fully prepared for any eventualities. He assured that funds will be released to each district administration to support necessary preparations and emergency response mechanisms ahead of the monsoon rains.

The Chief Secretary concluded the meeting by emphasizing coordinated efforts, timely action, and transparent governance at all administrative levels to ensure public welfare and effective service delivery across Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sugar Asif Hyder Shah price of sugar SPHF

Comments

200 characters

Commissioners, DCs directed to ensure ex-mill price of sugar

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories