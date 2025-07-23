Commissioners, DCs directed to ensure ex-mill price of sugar

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah has issued strict instructions to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the ex-mill price of sugar remains capped at Rs 165 per kilogram.

Chairing a meeting to review key issues related to sugar and wheat prices, distribution of Sanads to flood-affected families under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) program, and monsoon preparedness, he further directed that retail prices must not exceed an additional Rs. 8 above the ex-mill price, meaning the maximum retail price should be Rs. 173 per kilogram.

He emphasized that any violation of this pricing structure must be dealt with strictly. If retailers are found charging beyond the fixed price, immediate action must be taken against them. Moreover, if any sugar mill is found selling sugar above the notified ex-mill rate, its data will be compiled and shared with the Prime Minister’s Office for further action.

The meeting also received a detailed briefing on the current ex-mill and retail prices of sugar across various districts of the province. The meeting was attended in person by the Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Food, Secretary Implementation & Coordination (I&C), and Secretary Land Utilization. All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across Sindh participated in the meeting via video link.

Regarding wheat stock management, the Chief Secretary instructed all Commissioners to conduct a thorough survey of wheat godowns managed by the Sindh Food Department. The survey must focus on the quality and condition of stored wheat. The Commissioners have been directed to submit their inspection reports within three days.

Distribution of Sanads to Flood Affectees

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of Sanads (ownership documents) prepared for distribution among the flood-affected populations under the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) initiative. He directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit updated records of prepared Sanads without delay. Additionally, the CEO of SPHF was instructed to reconcile Sanad data with the respective DCs to ensure transparency and accuracy in the distribution process.

Monsoon Preparedness

Highlighting the upcoming monsoon season, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah instructed all Deputy Commissioners to remain fully prepared for any eventualities. He assured that funds will be released to each district administration to support necessary preparations and emergency response mechanisms ahead of the monsoon rains.

The Chief Secretary concluded the meeting by emphasizing coordinated efforts, timely action, and transparent governance at all administrative levels to ensure public welfare and effective service delivery across Sindh.

