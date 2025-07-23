BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-23

FPCCI extends gratitude to COAS for meeting with Ejaz-led team

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025

LAHORE: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI; President ECO-CCI and VP CACCI, has said that FPCCI extends its deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), for graciously meeting with the trade and industry delegation led by Dr. Gohar Ejaz, HI, SI (Civ).

We salute the Field Marshal’s exemplary commitment to engagement with the business community – demonstrating both patience and concern for economic issues faced by the businesses and the people of Pakistan, he added.

During the highly-productive meeting, the delegation commended the government and SIFC’s monumental efforts that have brought much-needed economic stability to the country and thanked the Field Marshal for his unwavering support and resolve. The delegation presented a comprehensive overview of the challenges faced by the industrial sector – with particular emphasis on the recently enacted expansions of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) powers.

Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that the business community is immensely thankful to Field Marshal Asim Munir for immediately directing that the new provisions; particularly those added under Sections 37A and 37B of the Sales Tax Act 1990, pertaining to arrest and detention; be held in abeyance; and, for instructing the FBR to enter meaningful and solution-oriented dialogue with stakeholders and address their concerns. Additionally, the GHQ will support economic activities in the country through the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); fostering an environment of collaboration and trust.

Atif Ikram Sheikh informed that the business community’s delegation called for interest rates to be brought down in line with inflation to stimulate businesses and economic activities. It also highlighted the significant delay in notification of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) amendments relating to exclusion of cotton, cotton yarn and greige fabric from the scheme; and, imposition of an 18% sales tax on their imports.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir assured the delegation of his full support for the economic growth of the motherland.

FPCCI is grateful for the Field Marshal’s attention to high electricity prices that are burdening manufacturers and businesses across the country. FPCCI appreciates his ongoing commitment to securing more competitive electricity rates for consumers nationwide; with special emphasis on revitalizing the industrial and export sectors. His unwavering support is a testament to his overarching vision to propel Pakistan’s economic landscape to new heights.

FPCCI Taxes FBR Sales Tax EFS Dr Gohar Ejaz FPCCI President SIFC Atif Ikram Sheikh Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

