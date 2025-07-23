BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
Pakistan

Brand Spectrum becomes APNS and PBA accredited media buying house

Published July 23, 2025

LAHORE: Brand Spectrum, an award-winning strategic communications agency, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming an officially accredited Media Buying House by both the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

This dual accreditation empowers Brand Spectrum to plan and execute media buying campaigns across print, electronic, and digital media platforms, placing it among a select group of firms in Pakistan offering comprehensive 360-degree communication solutions.

Anwar Kabir, Founder and CEO of Brand Spectrum, shared his thoughts on the achievement: “With this accreditation, Brand Spectrum opens a significant new chapter in media buying, empowering our clients to take advantage of both conventional mass media and cutting-edge AI-driven strategies.

As the media landscape evolves, we remain committed to delivering integrated communication solutions, combining traditional reach with data-driven insights, hyper-personalization, and innovative AI tools to craft campaigns that truly resonate.

We extend our sincere gratitude to APNS, PBA, and all our stakeholders for their continued trust and support.”

