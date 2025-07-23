Steps taken to deal with drug abuse challenge: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that there is no place for drug addicts in Punjab anymore.

“The Punjab government has established a dedicated police force to confront the growing menace of drug abuse and assist in the rehabilitation of addicts,” she said while sharing a video of the Anti-Narcotics Force’s inauguration by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on social media.

Azma Bokhari emphasised that a zero-tolerance policy against drugs is now in effect across the province. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Punjab drug-free, adding that every possible step is being taken to protect the youth from falling into the trap of substance abuse.

