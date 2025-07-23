CM Maryam launches Pakistan’s 1st CNF

LAHORE: Punjab has become the first province to establish a specialized force under the constitutional amendment. Punjab once again leads at forefront; a specialized Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) has been established to eradicate the menace of drugs from the province.

Punjab has set a new history by carrying out institutional administrative measures and constitutional reforms. In 2018, under the 18th constitutional amendment, each province was given the mandate to establish specialized forces.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, several specialized forces are being established in Punjab. Wildlife Force, Environment Force, Forest and PERA Forces have been set up in Punjab. Punjab also holds the distinction and honour of establishing the first provincial Counter Narcotics Force to combat the menace of drugs.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial forces being established are equipped with the ability to take effective, swift and professional action for the elimination of drugs across Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also formally launched Pakistan’s first Counter Narcotics Force in Punjab. The Counter Narcotics Force presented a general salute at the passing out parade.

The officers and sepoys took an oath in the ceremony and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif handed over the flag to the CNF. She met the Counter Narcotics Force personnel. She said that the future of Punjab looks secure and bright with the formation of CNF.

She expressed her rejoice after seeing the march past of the CNF ladies staff. She inspected the vehicles and equipment equipped with digital technology. Director General Counter Narcotics Force Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal gave a detailed briefing about the formation of force.

It was informed in the briefing that 866 posts have been recruited in the first phase of the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force. The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force has been made functional in all divisions. In the first phase, CNF stations and regional directorates have been established in each division of Punjab.

In the second phase, the scope of CNF will be expanded to the district level. It was further informed in the briefing that CNF officers and personnel were given 12 weeks of professional training at the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy Rawalpindi.

