BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.88%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 147.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.76 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.69%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
SNGP 117.19 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
SSGC 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 56.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.7 (0.07%)
US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

AFP Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 06:19am

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he did not see a reason for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign immediately, a day after calling for a review of the Fed.

Bessent’s comments in a Fox Business interview come as Powell faces growing pressure from Donald Trump’s administration to slash interest rates, with the president recently targeting the central bank chief over the Fed’s $2.5 billion renovation project as well.

“There’s nothing that tells me that he should step down right now,” Bessent said, referring to Powell.

But he noted that Powell’s term as Fed chair ends in May 2026, and that Powell should see out his full term if he wants to.

But if the Fed chief wanted to leave early, he should as well, Bessent added.

Late Monday, Bessent called for the Fed to conduct an “exhaustive internal review of its non-monetary policy operations,” accusing the central bank of “significant mission creep” in a social media post.

The US central bank has held interest rates steady this year as it monitors the effects of Trump’s sweeping tariffs since returning to the White House — drawing ire from the president.

