Heatwave hits water, electricity supplies across much of Iran

TEHRAN: A severe heatwave sweeping Iran has disrupted water and electricity supplies in much of the country, with reservoir levels falling to their lowest in a century, state media said Tuesday.

Extreme temperatures, which began on Friday, are expected to ease gradually by Thursday, according to meteorological authorities cited by state television.

Government offices in at least 15 of Iran’s 31 provinces, including the capital Tehran, have been ordered to close on Wednesday in a bid to conserve water and electricity.

The measure come as temperatures in parts of southern and southwestern Iran topped 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit).

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said authorities would extend office closures “if it deems necessary”, while warning of the “critical situation” in Tehran regarding water supplies.