Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

Kasim and Suleman holding NICOPs: Aleema

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that Kasim and Suleman hold National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) and are expected to visit Pakistan soon to meet their father in jail.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, she confirmed that both Kasim and Suleman, the sons of the ex-prime minister Imran Khan, possess valid travel documents and “will come to see their father anytime soon.”

However, she withheld specific dates, hinting at the fluidity and uncertainty surrounding their planned visits in a politically charged environment.

Government ministers have suggested the possibility that visa refusals might prevent the young men from entering the country.

But Aleema Khan dismissed such claims as a transparent ploy – a calculated attempt by authorities fearful that the presence of Imran Khan’s sons could galvanise public support and intensify demands for his release. “This is nothing but political harassment and an infringement upon the rights of a Pakistani citizen,” she lamented.

“They want to isolate my brother, weaken his morale, and prevent the masses from seeing his condition. But we will not be intimidated.” She revealed that her sisters, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan, were denied permission again to meet Imran Khan on Tuesday. Previously, Adiala Jail had allowed six visitors at a time; this was subsequently reduced to just two.

