Former Punjab Governor Mian Azhar passes away

LAHORE: Former Punjab Governor and veteran politician Mian Azhar passed away in the provincial capital on Tuesday. He was the father of Hammad Azhar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and had been unwell for an extended period, resulting in him remaining mostly out of the public eye. He was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Mian Azhar served as a Member of the National Assembly from Lahore’s Constituency 129 and began his political career as a worker. He was the Mayor of Lahore from 1987 to 1991 and held the position of Governor of Punjab from 1990 to 1992.

Initially, he was affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but later joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) during Nawaz Sharif’s exile. Throughout his political career, he held various important positions and remained an influential figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.

In recent years, Mian Azhar had stepped back from active politics, while his son, Hammad Azhar, emerged as a prominent PTI leader, serving as a federal minister in various capacities. Condo-lences have poured in from political leaders and well-wishers across party lines, with many remembering Mian Azhar as a respected figure who made significant contributions to the country’s politics and public service.

