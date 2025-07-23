BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says Fed’s Powell will be out in 8 months, calls him a ‘numbskull’

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 12:42am
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell, his nominee at the time to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, moves to the podium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell, his nominee at the time to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, moves to the podium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is a “numbskull” who has kept interest rates too high, but he will be out in eight months, President Donald Trump said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“I think he’s done a bad job, but he’s going to be out pretty soon anyway. In eight months, he’ll be out,” he said from a meeting at the White House with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Powell’s term as Fed chair runs through May 15, and he has repeatedly said he will not leave the post early. Eight months would mean Powell would remain in place until mid-March; it was not immediately clear why Trump picked that time frame.

Trump has been hammering at Powell for months for not cutting rates and has frequently raised the possibility of ousting him, while also saying that firing him would be “unlikely.”

Lately, the White House has intensified Trump’s pressure campaign, launching a review of the Fed’s renovation of two buildings in Washington which they say are inappropriately lavish and may not have followed planning protocols, charges that the Fed vigorously rejects.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday repeated his call for a “big internal investigation” of the Fed’s non-monetary policy operations.

Trump will likely fire Fed’s Powell soon, Bloomberg reports

Economists warn that efforts to push the Fed to loosen monetary policy could actually have the opposite effect.

They point to hyperinflation in countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe as examples of what can happen when politicians exert influence on central bank rate-setting. Some see evidence in financial markets that the Trump administration’s constant attacks on Powell are eroding confidence in the Fed’s ability to achieve its dual goals of price stability and maximum employment.

“Market participants seem to agree that the risk to Fed independence is rising,” Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius wrote late on Monday, pointing to a rise in longer-term inflation expectations as captured in 5-year 5-year forward inflation swaps, which measure expected inflation over five years beginning five years out.

“A further increase could make Fed officials more reluctant to cut,” Hatzius said.

If inflation expectations rise, the thinking goes, actual inflation is likely to follow. Powell and other Fed officials believe that longer-term inflation expectations remain stable, but they say they are watching nearer-term measures closely, particularly with tariffs likely to increase upward price pressures as companies pass on more of the costs to consumers.

“Efforts by the administration to push the (Fed) into an accommodative monetary policy stance that would not be justified by macroeconomic conditions would likely backfire with higher long-term rates, higher inflation expectations, and ultimately the need for a tighter monetary policy stance,” Barclays economists wrote on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Trump repeated his view that the policy rate should be 3 percentage points lower than it is now.

The central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is nearly universally expected to leave the policy rate in its current range of 4.25%-4.50% when it meets next week, as policymakers wait to see how inflation and employment react to tariffs.

“Our economy is so strong now, blowing through everything. We’re setting records,” Trump said on Tuesday. “But you know what? People aren’t able to buy a house because this guy is a numbskull. He keeps the rates too high, and is probably doing it for political reasons.”

Mortgage rates had increased last year even as the Fed cut its policy rates by a total of 1 percentage point, tracking U.S. Treasury yields, which surged amid economic resilience and worries about Trump’s proposed policies.

Bessent, at the same meeting, raised a different complaint against the Fed.

“The Fed has had big mission creep, and that’s where a lot of the spending is going,” Bessent said. “That’s where, why they’re building these new, or refurbishing these buildings, and I think they have got to stay in their lane.”

Donald Trump White House U.S. Treasury yields U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Comments

200 characters

Trump says Fed’s Powell will be out in 8 months, calls him a ‘numbskull’

UNSC adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on peaceful dispute settlement

May 9 riots: Punjab Assembly opposition leader, PTI MNA sentenced to jail

PM Shehbaz assures foolproof security for Chinese nationals across Pakistan

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

PMD forecasts heavy rain in parts of Punjab, AJK amid flood warnings

COAS Munir instructs FBR to have dialogue with businessmen over arrest powers, penalties: FPCCI

Former governor Punjab Mian Azhar passes away

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in FY26

Read more stories