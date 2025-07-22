BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
Pakistan

Former governor Punjab Mian Azhar passes away

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2025 11:33pm

Veteran politician and former Punjab governor Mian Azhar passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

Azhar, a senior figure in Pakistan’s political landscape, had served in multiple high-profile roles over the years. He was a former mayor of Lahore, a member of the National Assembly, and served as governor of Punjab during his time with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Later in his career, Mian Azhar founded the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and remained a key figure in the party’s formation and early direction. In recent years, he was associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was also the father of senior PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar.

Funeral details were not immediately announced. Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders acknowledging his contributions to national and provincial politics.

