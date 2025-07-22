BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2025 08:17pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

DOHA: Doha is bidding host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, authorities said on Tuesday, as the wealthy Gulf state sets its sights on yet another major sport event to diversify its energy-reliant economy.

One of the smallest and wealthiest states in the Gulf, Qatar had already hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Should it be chosen, Qatar would become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host the Olympic Games, said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“The official bid submitted by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games represents a new milestone in Qatar’s journey,” he said in a statement shared on the official Qatar News Agency.

India’s 2036 Games bid a chance to boost infrastructure, says sports governance expert

“The bid builds on Qatar’s proven track record of successfully hosting major international sporting events, most notably the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Amnesty International and other rights groups claimed thousands of migrant workers died in the lead-up to the 2022 tournament, though Doha has said only 37 workers on World Cup projects perished – and only three in work-related accidents.

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani said Doha had “ made sport a central pillar of our national strategy“.

“We currently have 95 percent of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100 percent readiness of all facilities,” he said.

Countries are no longer required to make their Olympic bids public.

The Games are meant to rotate continents every season. With the 2024, 2028, and 2032 editions set for Europe, North America, and Oceania, there are high chances the 2036 Olympic Games will be held in Asia – or in Africa, which would be a first.

Choosing the next host of the games will be the first major project for the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) new president Kirsty Coventry, who last month became the first woman to lead the body.

Qatar Olympic Games Doha

Comments

200 characters

Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games

May 9 riots: Punjab Assembly opposition leader, PTI MNA sentenced to jail

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

COAS Munir instructs FBR to have dialogue with businessmen over arrest powers, penalties: FPCCI

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in FY26

‘BYD’s Shark 6 PHEV launch to help fill the market gap’

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 8 runs in second T20I to seal series

Trump tariffs take a $1 billion bite out of General Motors earnings

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

Read more stories