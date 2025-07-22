Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 8 runs in second T20I to seal series

Bangladesh edged past Pakistan by eight runs in the second T20 International on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka.

Chasing 134, Pakistan collapsed to 125 all out in 19.2 overs despite a fighting 51 off 32 balls by Faheem Ashraf. The top order faltered early, with four of the top six batters dismissed for single digits.

Shoriful Islam led Bangladesh’s bowling attack with figures of 3/16, while Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up two wickets apiece.

The defeat marks Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the series, handing Bangladesh a rare series win on Pakistani soil.

Earlier, pacers Salman Mirza and debutant Ahmed Daniyal grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to 133 all out.

Mirza finished with 2-17 and Daniyal took 2-23 after Pakistan won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat on another slow-paced pitch.

Jaker Ali hit a fiery 48-ball 55 for his third T20I fifty, smashing five sixes and a boundary before holing out off the final delivery of the 20th over.

Fast bowler Abbas Afridi also grabbed 2-37.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match – also at the same venue – by seven wickets.

Bangladesh had lost four wickets by sixth over for 28 before Jaker and Mahedi Hasan revived the innings with a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mahedi scored a 25-ball 33 with two sixes and as many boundaries.

The third and final T20I will be played later this week.