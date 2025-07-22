BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Markets

Most Gulf bourses fall on US tariff concerns, weaker oil

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock indexes dipped on Tuesday, as investors worried about fading prospects of the European Union’s trade deal with the United States ahead of a looming tariff deadline, with weak oil prices offsetting strong corporate earnings.

The EU is exploring broader counter-measures against the U.S. as prospects of an acceptable trade agreement with Washington wane, according to EU diplomats.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs around the world risks hurting global economic growth, and with it oil consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index retreated 1.3%, after snapping its longest downturn in nearly two years in the previous session as broad sector declines and weaker oil prices outweighed upbeat corporate earnings.

Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco decreased 0.5%.

Oil prices declined for a third consecutive session on concerns that a brewing trade war between major crude consumers, the U.S. and the EU, will curb fuel demand growth by reducing economic activity.

Gulf markets mixed as strong earnings offset US tariff concerns

But Etihad Etisalat rose 1.9% after posting a 25% rise in second-quarter profit, while Saudi Automotive Services gained 1.5% following a more-than-twofold-jump in quarterly earnings.

Elsewhere, shares of Sport Clubs surged 24% on their market debut. Saudi Exchange allows 30% fluctuation limit for newly-listed stocks during their first three days of trading.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.3%, marking the third straight session of losses as investors remained cautious ahead of key earnings and locked in profits following a multi-year rally.

Index heavyweight Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 1.2% while budget carrier Air Arabia fell over 3%, ending a five-session winning streak.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was under pressure as a wave of earnings releases this week kept many investors on the sidelines.

Qatar’s stock index reversed early losses to finish 1.1% higher, reaching its highest level in more than two and a half years, as nearly all sectors advanced.

Banking stocks led the advance, supported by strong earnings. Qatar Islamic Bank soared 6%, rising for a fourth straight session after reporting upbeat results.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1%, pulling back from a record high.

-------------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     retreated 1.3% to 10,843
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.6% to 10,179
 DUBAI            was down 0.3% to 6,025
 QATAR            gained 1.1% to 11,141
 EGYPT            declined 1% to 33,803
 BAHRAIN          added 0.4% to 1,945
 OMAN             advanced 0.7% to 4,777
 KUWAIT           dropped 0.2% to 9,281
-------------------------------------------
