BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Markets

Wheat up 1-2 cents, corn down 3-4, soy down 2-5

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 06:54pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

Wheat - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Wheat futures firmed slightly, though expectations of strong global supply continued to hang over the market.

  • Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, has trimmed its forecasts for the 2025 wheat harvest and for wheat exports in the 2025/26 marketing season, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told a government meeting on Tuesday.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is speeding along, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting 73% of the crop has been harvested, compared to 63% harvested in the previous week.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent to $5.43-1/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-3/4 cents higher to $5.28-1/2 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last up 1/4 cent to $5.87-3/4 a bushel..

Wheat up 7-10 cents, corn up 3-6, soybeans up 8-12

Corn - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

Corn futures ticked down following strong crop ratings released by the USDA and forecasts for crop-friendly rain in the U.S. Midwest.

The USDA rated 74% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, the highest rating for this time of year since 2016 and unchanged from the previous week.

CBOT December corn was last down 4-1/4 cents to $4.18 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel

Soybeans fell on beneficial crop weather in the U.S. Midwest as well as expectations of a plentiful global supply.

The USDA rated 68% of the soybean crop in good-excellent condition, down from 70% the previous week and below the average analyst estimate.

The USDA may have lowered soy condition ratings due to dryness in parts of the U.S. soy belt, analysts said.

CBOT November soybeans were last 2-3/4 cents lower to $10.23-1/4 per bushel.

