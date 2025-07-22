Wheat up 1-2 cents, corn down 3-4, soy down 2-5

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

Wheat - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Wheat futures firmed slightly, though expectations of strong global supply continued to hang over the market.

Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, has trimmed its forecasts for the 2025 wheat harvest and for wheat exports in the 2025/26 marketing season, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told a government meeting on Tuesday.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is speeding along, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting 73% of the crop has been harvested, compared to 63% harvested in the previous week.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent to $5.43-1/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-3/4 cents higher to $5.28-1/2 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last up 1/4 cent to $5.87-3/4 a bushel..

Wheat up 7-10 cents, corn up 3-6, soybeans up 8-12

Corn - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

Corn futures ticked down following strong crop ratings released by the USDA and forecasts for crop-friendly rain in the U.S. Midwest.

The USDA rated 74% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, the highest rating for this time of year since 2016 and unchanged from the previous week.

CBOT December corn was last down 4-1/4 cents to $4.18 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel

Soybeans fell on beneficial crop weather in the U.S. Midwest as well as expectations of a plentiful global supply.

The USDA rated 68% of the soybean crop in good-excellent condition, down from 70% the previous week and below the average analyst estimate.

The USDA may have lowered soy condition ratings due to dryness in parts of the U.S. soy belt, analysts said.

CBOT November soybeans were last 2-3/4 cents lower to $10.23-1/4 per bushel.