BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Hungary central bank says tight monetary policy warranted

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 06:50pm

BUDAPEST: Maintaining tight monetary conditions is warranted as a restrictive policy contributes to the maintenance of financial market stability, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday after keeping its base rate at 6.5%.

The bank decided to reduce the required reserve ratio from 10% to 8% as of August 1, 2025 while the non-interest bearing part of required reserves remains at 2.5% of the reserve base.

“With this technical adjustment, liquidity developments are neutral in terms of their overall impact on monetary transmission and do not imply any change in the continued tight stance of monetary policy,” the bank said.

