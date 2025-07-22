BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges higher, others slip on uncertainty

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices drifted higher on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes for firmer Chinese demand, but investors were cautious about the impact of tariffs on economic growth and inflation.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange added 0.2% to $9,875 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having hit its highest in nearly two weeks in the previous session.

“The Chinese government’s working plans to stabilize industrial growth and the launch of the giant Tibet hydropower plant are all positive signals to the metals market,” a Beijing-based futures analyst said.

Other LME base metals were weaker amid concerns about negotiations ahead of an August 1 deadline for countries to secure trade deals with the U.S. or face steep tariffs.

“There are a lot of reasons to be cautious for the month ahead. We might see a pullback in terms of the base metals,” said Dan Smith, managing director at Commodity Market Analytics.

“I think the next month or two could be pretty interesting with all this pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates, but actually inflationary pressure is potentially building in the U.S.”

Zinc prices hit four-month peak

The period until September is also a seasonally weak period for demand, Smith added.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, aluminium prices hit their highest since November, with the most active contract rising 0.75% to 20,900 yuan ($2,913.26) a ton.

“Aluminium fundamentals are the most solid among metals in China,” a Shanghai-based metals analyst at a futures company said.

LME aluminium slipped 0.3% in official activity to $2,638 a ton, zinc eased 0.4% to $2,828, lead lost 0.5% to $2,005.50, nickel dipped 0.3% to $15,470 and tin fell 0.3% to $33,695.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges higher, others slip on uncertainty

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

Sugar price hike: NA panel to identify ‘beneficiaries’

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Turkish logistics firm Borusan

Pakistan signs UN agreement on Law of Sea

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

Read more stories