Master Group & Chery Auto to bring super hybrids to Pakistan

Master Group of Industries, among Pakistan’s most distinguished and diversified business conglomerates, continues to advance its transformative strategic partnership with Chery Automobile, China’s No.1 Global Automobile Export Brand.

This landmark collaboration, established in May 2025, is revolutionising Pakistan’s automotive landscape through the introduction of advanced New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), particularly groundbreaking Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), delivering an unprecedented fusion of innovation, efficiency, and exceptional value.

Established in 1963, Master Group has built a 62-year legacy of trust in manufacturing, evolving into a formidable diversified enterprise with comprehensive operations spanning foam manufacturing, textiles, energy solutions, automotive components, furniture production, and vehicle manufacturing — establishing an enduring legacy of excellence and innovation throughout Pakistan.

Master Group’s automotive journey began nearly 40 years ago with the founding of Procon Engineering in 1988, now Pakistan’s largest auto parts manufacturer. Today, Master Group stands as Pakistan’s most diversified automotive group. It is the leading manufacturer in commercial vehicles through its stronghold in Master Foton and Mitsubishi Fuso, and the No.1 bus manufacturer in the country via Master Yutong. In the passenger vehicle segment, the group has achieved remarkable success with Master Changan—Pakistan’s top new entrant and ranked among the top 4 automotive brands in 2025.

Chery Automobile stands as a truly global automotive giant—China’s No.1 vehicle export brand for an extraordinary 22 consecutive years. With a worldwide user base of 15.72 million across over 110 countries, Chery’s expansive footprint underscores its unmatched global reach. Renowned for its excellence in SUVs and commitment to innovation, Chery further cemented its international credibility through a prestigious joint venture with Jaguar Land Rover in China. Its inclusion in the 2024 Fortune Global 500 reflects Chery’s growing global influence, backed by a remarkable annual revenue of $39.09 billion.

To initiate this strategic partnership with Chery, Master Group has established a specialised subsidiary, Master Auto Engineering, under the visionary leadership of CEO Samir Malik.

“We are committed to substantial investment in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and comprehensive 3S dealership network for Chery’s latest NEV lineup,” stated Malik. “Our mission centers on delivering high-technology, fuel-efficient, and accessible mobility solutions to Pakistan, supported by unparalleled after-sales service and customer experience excellence.”

This partnership represents a pivotal transformation in Pakistan’s automotive industry as Master Group prepares to introduce Chery’s revolutionary Super Hybrids and PHEVs, reinforcing its vision for sustainable, forward-thinking mobility solutions nationwide.

Comprehensive details regarding product launches, technical specifications, and dealership locations will be unveiled in the forthcoming months. Stay connected as Master Group and Chery Automobile accelerate Pakistan’s mobility future.