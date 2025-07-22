Barcelona set for historic All-Star clash with Liga MX Femenil’s finest

MEXICO CITY: Spanish champions Barcelona women will take on the top players of Liga MX Femenil in the inaugural ‘Duelo de Estrellas’ (All-Star Game) in Monterrey next month, the Mexican league announced on Monday.

The showcase match is set for August 22 at Estadio Universitario in the capital of the Mexican northern state of Nuevo Leon, and will feature players from all 18 Liga MX Femenil teams facing off against the three-time Women’s Champions League winners.

“The Duel of the Stars is a key step in the growth of the Liga MX Femenil,” the league said in a statement.

“Focusing on the talent of our players, it recognises their impact on and off the pitch. For the fans, it is an experience that strengthens their connection with their league and its stars.”

Players have been selected based on their performances throughout the season, including record goal scorer Charlyn Corral, and using an Index Score.

Three players will be chosen by fans, and two more will be added as ‘surprise’ selections.

Barcelona will also play Mexican runners-up Club America in Mexico City on August 24 as part of their pre-season ahead of their Liga F opener against Alhama CF on August 31.