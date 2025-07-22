Zelenskiyy says Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Turkey on Wednesday

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - the first in seven weeks - are planned for Wednesday in Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy quoted a senior Kyiv official as saying on Monday.

Zelenskiyy appealed earlier in the day for greater momentum in negotiations.

Russia’s state TASS news agency quoted a source in Turkiye as saying the talks would take place on Wednesday.

The RIA news agency, also quoting a source, said they would take place over two days, Thursday and Friday.

The Kremlin said it was waiting for confirmation of the date of the talks but said the two sides were “diametrically opposed” in their positions on how to end the war.

Zelenskiyy said in his nightly video address that he spoke with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, on Monday in preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting with Russia in Turkiye.

“Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow,” Zelenskiyy said.

Umerov, previously defence minister, was appointed to his current role last week and headed the first two rounds of talks with Russia.

Ukraine has backed U.S. calls for an immediate ceasefire. Moscow says certain arrangements must be put in place before a ceasefire can be introduced.

Russian forces have launched sustained attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, including missiles and hundreds of drones on Monday night that killed two people and injured 15.

Ukraine has also launched long-range drone attacks.

Zelenskiyy said: “The agenda from our side is clear: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a leaders’ meeting.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is under increasing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to show progress towards ending the conflict, turned down a previous challenge from Zelenskiyy to meet him in person.

Putin has said he does not see Zelenskiyy as a legitimate leader because Ukraine, which is under martial law, did not hold new elections when his five-year mandate expired last year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is our draft memorandum, there is a draft memorandum that has been handed over by the Ukrainian side. There is to be an exchange of views and talks on these two drafts, which are diametrically opposed so far.”

No ceasefire breakthrough

Ukraine and Russia have held two rounds of talks in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2, that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.

But the two sides have made no breakthrough towards a ceasefire or a settlement to end almost three and a half years of war. The Kremlin says Ukraine must abandon four regions Moscow says have been incorporated into Russia.

Ukraine ‘shouldn’t target’ Moscow: Trump

Trump said last week he would impose new sanctions in 50 days on Russia and countries that buy its exports if there is no deal before then to end the conflict.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking in Kyiv after talks with Zelenskiyy, noted Russia’s refusal to implement an immediate ceasefire as well as its “maximalist” demands.

“Discussions must begin, but on a basis that respects the interests of both parties, because diplomacy is not submission,” he told a news conference. “And diplomacy begins with meetings at the level of heads of state and government, something Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has repeatedly called for.”

Barrot said he favoured devising an even tougher sanctions package if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire.