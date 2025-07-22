BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis: Services of OPC Punjab to be improved

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Commissioner OPC Saman Rai has said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the country, and providing them with timely facilities and addressing their complaints is among the top priorities of the Government of Punjab.

While presiding over a high-level meeting of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Commissioner Saman Rai discussed various reform initiatives aimed at making services provided more efficient, modern, and accessible.

The meeting was attended by Director General OPC Ahmar Malik, Director Admin Aamir Ahmed Khan, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Revenue Shoaib Niswana, Assistant Director Budget Azeem Bari, and Assistant Director IT Farhan Ramzan.

It was decided in the meeting that the complaint redressal system would be fully aligned with modern requirements. The OPC mobile app will soon be made available on the Apple App Store, and a call centre will be reactivated to ensure immediate complaint registration and guidance. Additionally, the user interface of the web portal will be improved to make it more user-friendly and in line with international standards.

She instructed that all digital platforms of OPC be upgraded to meet public expectations and international standards to enhance trust in the institution and ensure timely and transparent resolution of each complaint.

Saman Rai is an officer of the Government of Punjab, Pakistan Administrative Service, currently serving in Grade 20. She has been posted as the Commissioner OPC Punjab to expedite pro diaspora engagement and complaint redressal mechanism. Throughout her career, she has served at various key administrative positions including Director General Population Welfare and Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab.

