Nine terrorists killed, eight arrested in Malakand

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: In a major counter-terrorism success, Pakistani security forces, in coordination with Police, Levies, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and District Administration, conducted a four-day joint intelligence-based operation in Malakand District, targeting elements of the Indian-backed proxy group Fitna al Khwarij.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation, which took place from 16 to 20 July, resulted in the elimination of nine Indian-sponsored terrorists, while eight others were apprehended.

The forces engaged In multiple intense fire exchanges before neutralising the militants. Two hideouts used by the group were also dismantled, and a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was seized.

The local population lauded the operation and expressed full support for the state’s ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorism.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to ensure no remaining elements of the militant group remain in the area. The security forces and law enforcement agencies, with the backing of the nation, remain resolute in their mission to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism and maintain peace and stability across the country.

