‘Modern agri practices must be reached out among farmers’

FAISALABAD: The agrarian research and modern agricultural practices must be reached out among the farming community to increase the productivity and raise socioeconomic conditions of rural folks, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

He was talking to Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Chief Scientist Agriculture Research Punjab Dr Sajid ul Rehman and Additional Chief Scientist Wheat and Vegetable Dr Javed Ahmad during his visit to AARI.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali called for promoting innovation in agriculture through comprehensive practical strategies. He said that the country was blessed with fertile land, four seasons and ecological zones, but per-acre productivity was low compared to the rest of the world.

He said collaborative research and development work is essential to address the issues faced by farmers for a sustainable growth.

Dr Sajid ul Rehman said that they were making all-out efforts to address the agricultural challenge and ensure the sector on scientific basis. He said that collaborative work between both institutions will bring tangible results in term of varieties and climate resilient agriculture. The meeting also discussed the new projects and internship programmes.

