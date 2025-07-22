BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
‘Modern agri practices must be reached out among farmers’

Press Release Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

FAISALABAD: The agrarian research and modern agricultural practices must be reached out among the farming community to increase the productivity and raise socioeconomic conditions of rural folks, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

He was talking to Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Chief Scientist Agriculture Research Punjab Dr Sajid ul Rehman and Additional Chief Scientist Wheat and Vegetable Dr Javed Ahmad during his visit to AARI.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali called for promoting innovation in agriculture through comprehensive practical strategies. He said that the country was blessed with fertile land, four seasons and ecological zones, but per-acre productivity was low compared to the rest of the world.

He said collaborative research and development work is essential to address the issues faced by farmers for a sustainable growth.

Dr Sajid ul Rehman said that they were making all-out efforts to address the agricultural challenge and ensure the sector on scientific basis. He said that collaborative work between both institutions will bring tangible results in term of varieties and climate resilient agriculture. The meeting also discussed the new projects and internship programmes.

