Governor Punjab visits flood-hit areas of Chakwal

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Chakwal where local administration including DCO, DPO and PDMA officials briefed him about the situation in affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the PPP will not leave the flood victims alone and will provide all possible cooperation to compensate for the losses of houses washed away in the flood waves.

He also met the flood victims and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life and property due to heavy rains. He expressed his unwavering commitment to ensuring complete rehabilitation of the flood affected areas.

The governor also visited the Dohman area and inspected the damage caused by flash floods. He added that widespread rains and flooding had caused extensive damage to various areas nationwide. He said that everyone needs to play a role in the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims along with the government.

