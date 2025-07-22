Raise in salaries, allowances: AJK police observe pen-down strike

MUZAFFARABAD: Police personnel in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), from grade 1 to grade 16, went on a pen down strike on Monday to press the government to substantially increase their salaries as well as allowances at par with other departments.

A large number of police personnel in all districts of the state took to streets to present to the government their demands. They said that their salaries were inadequate in these times of inflation. Despite threats by their seniors, they would not back down and would continue to demand their rights.

The protestors said they were ready to talk to the government for the acceptance of their demands.

The strike considerably slowed down the pace of work at police stations. On the other hand, people, too, have thrown their weight behind the strike.