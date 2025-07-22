BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Afghan Deputy Minister arrives

Naveed Siddiqui Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Deputy Minister for Commerce and Industry Ahmadullah Zahid, along with senior technical experts, has arrived in Pakistan for talks with officials of Ministry of Commerce on bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Pakistan Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq announced this on Monday. He has termed the visit and signing of expected PTA, as an important step towards normalisation and strengthening relations between the two neighbouring countries.

According to statement issued by Afghan Commerce Ministry, a delegation led by Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, began its official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan from July 21 (Monday). The purpose of this visit is to discuss the transit, between the two countries.

There will be discussions and exchanges on important issues related to trade and preferential tariffs, the statement said, adding, it is expected that an agreement on preferential tariffs will be signed during this visit, to further strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to continuing to grow the country’s trade, transit, and industry and to taking advantage of all available opportunities to strengthen the national economy, it further added.

