BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

100th cornea transplanted at FJMU

LAHORE: The Ophthalmology Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University celebrated a milestone with a ceremony...
Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

****LAHORE: The Ophthalmology Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University celebrated a milestone with a ceremony marking the successful completion of 100 cornea transplants, showcasing their commitment to restoring vision and improving lives.****

The Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot/ Former Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Prof. Huma Kiani graced the event as Guest of Honour.

On this occasion, Principal Prof. Abdul Hameed, Registrar Professor Muhammad Nadeem, Chairperson Department of Medicine Professor Bilquis Shabbir, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Arif Iftikhar, faculty members, and a large number of postgraduate students were present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal congratulated Prof. Huma Kiani and Dr. Najam Iqbal and the Department of Ophthalmology including and paid tribute to this outstanding achievement. He highlighted the significance of sight, referencing Islamic teachings and emphasizing the impact of their work in restoring vision and benefiting humanity. He emphasized that the corneal and retinal transplantation represents a significant milestone in ophthalmology.

Prof. Huma Kayani highlighted that the cornea transplant program at Fatima Jinnah Medical University began about four years ago and has successfully completed 100 transplants. She credited the success to blessings of Allah Talla and admired the leadership of Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, expressing her wish for the department's continued service to humanity under his guidance.

Dr Fizza Rafique, an alumnus of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, and Dr. Fawad Zafar, an alumnus of King Edward Medical University, congratulated the Ophthalmology Department on achieving 100 successful cornea transplants, sending a congratulatory video message to celebrate this milestone. The participant appreciate FJMU Alumnai , Zafar and Mir foundation for this contribution.

The ceremony concluded with Chief Guest Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal cutting the cake and presenting an honorary shield to commemorate the successful completion of 100 cornea transplants, recognizing the Ophthalmology Department's achievement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FJMU cornea transplanted

Comments

200 characters

100th cornea transplanted at FJMU

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories