100th cornea transplanted at FJMU

****LAHORE: The Ophthalmology Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University celebrated a milestone with a ceremony marking the successful completion of 100 cornea transplants, showcasing their commitment to restoring vision and improving lives.****

The Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot/ Former Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Prof. Huma Kiani graced the event as Guest of Honour.

On this occasion, Principal Prof. Abdul Hameed, Registrar Professor Muhammad Nadeem, Chairperson Department of Medicine Professor Bilquis Shabbir, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Arif Iftikhar, faculty members, and a large number of postgraduate students were present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal congratulated Prof. Huma Kiani and Dr. Najam Iqbal and the Department of Ophthalmology including and paid tribute to this outstanding achievement. He highlighted the significance of sight, referencing Islamic teachings and emphasizing the impact of their work in restoring vision and benefiting humanity. He emphasized that the corneal and retinal transplantation represents a significant milestone in ophthalmology.

Prof. Huma Kayani highlighted that the cornea transplant program at Fatima Jinnah Medical University began about four years ago and has successfully completed 100 transplants. She credited the success to blessings of Allah Talla and admired the leadership of Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, expressing her wish for the department's continued service to humanity under his guidance.

Dr Fizza Rafique, an alumnus of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, and Dr. Fawad Zafar, an alumnus of King Edward Medical University, congratulated the Ophthalmology Department on achieving 100 successful cornea transplants, sending a congratulatory video message to celebrate this milestone. The participant appreciate FJMU Alumnai , Zafar and Mir foundation for this contribution.

The ceremony concluded with Chief Guest Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal cutting the cake and presenting an honorary shield to commemorate the successful completion of 100 cornea transplants, recognizing the Ophthalmology Department's achievement.

