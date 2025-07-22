Cotton market: Mills show interest in fresh buying

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

Approximately, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 16,550 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold in between Rs 16,475 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,350 per maund, 600 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,450 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund, 200 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali, 400 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund and 400 bales of Chowk Azam were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025