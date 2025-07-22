BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Zinc prices hit four-month peak

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

LONDON: Zinc prices rose to four-month highs on Monday as worries about tightness on the London Metal Exchange surfaced after data showed more than half of stocks in its approved warehouses had been marked to leave the system.

Benchmark zinc on the LME traded 0.7% higher at $2,838 a metric ton in official rings, having earlier touched $2,876 a ton, the highest since March 28. Overall stocks of zinc in LME warehouses stand at 118,225 tons. Cancelled warrants or metal earmarked for delivery at 50% suggest another 59,900 tons waiting to be loaded out. But traders say there are doubts about whether much of that zinc will leave LME warehouses as it is mostly stored in Singapore and much of the metal there is in so-called rent sharing deals.

Rent deals are profitable agreements under which LME-registered warehouses share fees or rental income with companies that deliver metal to them. “It remains unclear if this latest volatile move in stocks is being driven by pure physical demand or as part of market players benefiting from rent deals,” said Natalie Scott-Gray, senior metals analyst at StoneX.

“If we do not see a similar quantity of material come back onto the exchange in the next three to four weeks, we can assume that this latest order is to fulfil, at least in part, physical consumption requirements in Europe.” Also in focus are large holdings of zinc warrants - title documents conferring ownership.

Further cancellations would add to tightness which has created a premium for the LME cash contract over the three-month forward. Providing a boost for zinc, used to galvanise steel, was China’s announcement that construction had begun on what will be the world’s largest hydropower dam, on the eastern rim of the Tibetan Plateau, at an estimated cost of at least $170 billion, traders said.

Overall, industrial metals were supported by top consumer China’s plans to stabilise growth in the machinery, autos and electrical equipment sectors. Copper rose 0.6% to $9,843, aluminium gained 0.5% to $2,644, lead slipped 0.3% to $2,003, tin was up 0.9% at $33,750 and nickel climbed 1.4% to $15,430 a ton.

