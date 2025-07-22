Markets Print 2025-07-22
Real estate stocks power Sri Lanka shares higher
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in real estate stocks.
The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.37% at 19044.08.
Official data published after close showed Sri Lanka’s consumer prices rose 0.3% on-year in June.
Meanwhile, the island nation’s central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed.
Royal Palms Beach Hotels and Lanka Realty Investments were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 24.96% and 24.77%, respectively. Trading volume on the index fell to 216.4 million shares from 350.1 million in the previous session.
