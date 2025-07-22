Real estate stocks power Sri Lanka shares higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.37% at 19044.08.

Official data published after close showed Sri Lanka’s consumer prices rose 0.3% on-year in June.

Meanwhile, the island nation’s central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed.

Royal Palms Beach Hotels and Lanka Realty Investments were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 24.96% and 24.77%, respectively. Trading volume on the index fell to 216.4 million shares from 350.1 million in the previous session.