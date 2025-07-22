BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-22

Asian currencies subdued; rupiah and peso slip

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

BENGALURU: Equities in Singapore climbed for an 11th consecutive session on Monday, driven by a rush into its high-yield stocks, while Indonesian shares matched the streak as investors cheered its trade deal with the United States.

An MSCI gauge of stocks in emerging Asia touched their highest since mid-November 2021, while a subset of equities in ASEAN countries, dominated by Singapore, jumped to an over 9-month peak.

Singapore’s benchmark scaled to a new intraday all-time high for the 14th consecutive session, last trading at a record level of 4,225.79 points, with strong inflows into high-dividend industrials, telecom and safe-haven driving the rally.

Southeast Asia’s largest bank, DBS, and defence firm, ST Engineering, last traded at record highs, while Singapore Airlines rose to its highest in two years and telecom Singtel hit a near nine-year peak.

DBS analysts predict increased investor interest, particularly from retail investors, in high-yielding alternatives such as domestic REITs and banks if returns on fixed deposits and short-term government debt securities stay below 2%.

In Indonesia, the benchmark jumped 1%, and was on track to close at its highest since mid-December last year. The index has clocked gains for the 11th straight day, on hopes of monetary easing and a favourable tariff deal with the US

Maybank economists expect further cuts of 50 basis points with risks skewed to more easing, depending on Indonesian rupiah stability.

Elsewhere in emerging Asia, stocks in Manila added 0.6%, while those in Bangkok erased early 1% gain to trade marginally lower in the afternoon trade.

rupiah Asian currencies peso

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies subdued; rupiah and peso slip

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories