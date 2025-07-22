BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-22

European shares end lower as investors assess mixed earnings

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended a choppy session in the red on Monday, as investors weighed a mixed bag of corporate earnings and keenly awaited the outcome of ongoing trade negotiations between the US and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% lower, as a drop in healthcare stocks such as Roche and Novonordisk offset gains in mining companies.

Traders were gearing up for a week filled with corporate updates in both Europe and the US and will scrutinize company reports for any clues on the impact trade uncertainty has had on profitability and consumer demand.

On Monday, Stellantis said it expects a net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.68 billion) for the first half of 2025 as the automaker faced the dual challenge of revamping its product ranges while also dealing with the impact of US tariffs. Shares of the automaker were volatile throughout the day and settled about 1.5% higher.

Ryanair jumped 5.7% after Europe’s largest low-cost carrier reported that its quarterly profit more than doubled. Other airline stocks such as Lufthansa and EasyJet gained about 1% each.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations were high on the radar as diplomats said that the EU is exploring wide-ranging “anti-coercion” measures which would let the bloc target US services or curb access to public tenders in the absence of a deal.

US President Donald Trump has threatened 30% duties on imports from Europe if no agreement is signed before the August 1 deadline.

“The question ultimately boils down to whether the EU can swallow an unbalanced outcome which is tilted in favour of the US, or whether Trump would accept some form of EU countermeasures without ratcheting up tariffs further,” said Henry Cook, senior economist at MUFG bank.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares end lower as investors assess mixed earnings

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories