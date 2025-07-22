Index declines on volatile trade

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the new week on a volatile note. Monday’s downturn was largely attributed to investor profit-taking ahead of July-end, as well as cautious sentiment following a record-breaking run.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 379.78 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 138,217.58 points as compare to the previous session close of 138,597.36 points. The index moved within a narrow range, hitting an intraday high of 139,201 points and a low of 138,150 points.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 14,139.60 points which was 59.97 points or 0.42 percent lower than previous close with the total volume was 471.707 million. While BRIndex30 closed at 39,326.96 points which was 184.91 points or 0.47 percent lower than previous close with the total volume remain 203.005 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the market remained range-bound throughout the session as investors adjusted portfolios ahead of futures settlement. Major drag on the index came from Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), United Bank Limited (UBL), Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), Systems Limited (SYS), and Hub Power Company (HUBC), collectively shaving off 438 points. However, support came from Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Engro Fertilizers (EFERT), and Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans (PABC), which together contributed 152 points.

Market activity on Monday remained solid but showed a slight retreat from the prior session. The ready market recorded a total trading volume of 608 million shares, marginally down from 609 million previously. However, traded value declined more noticeably to Rs 23.5 billion, compared to Rs 31.6 billion on Friday, reflecting reduced participation in high-value blue-chip counters.

Among the volume leaders, Prud Modaraba First topped the chart with 58.7 million shares, closing at Rs. 4.98. It was followed by K-Electric Limited, which traded 53.1 million shares and settled at Rs. 5.43, and Pak International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) with 51.7 million shares, closing at Rs. 10.06.

In terms of price gains, high-end consumer stocks led the board. Unilever Pakistan Foods surged by Rs 988, ending at Rs 25,498, while Nestlé Pakistan climbed Rs 86.97 to close at Rs 7,400. Conversely, some major scrips witnessed steep losses. PIA Holding Company Limited-B plunged by Rs 3,446, closing at Rs 31,015.32, making it the biggest loser of the day. Bata Pakistan also recorded a notable drop, shedding Rs 35.44 to close at Rs 1,650.89.

Market capitalization also saw a modest decline, slipping to Rs 16.505 trillion from Rs 16.517 trillion in the previous session. The Rs. 12 billion decrease reflects valuation erosion across key blue-chip stocks and indicates the impact of profit-booking on investor equity wealth.

Out of 479 active companies in the ready market, 245 closed lower, 193 advanced, and 41 remained unchanged—highlighting the breadth of the pullback.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,576.44 points with a net positive change of 195.12 points or a percentage change of 0.87 and a total turnover remains 5.628 million. BR Cement Index ended at 10,685.87 points with a net negative change of 19.41 points or a percentage change of 0.18 and a total turnover of 20.83 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index saw a dip of 76.76 points or 0.19 percent and finished at 40,594.21 points with a total turnover of 52.65 million shares changing hand. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index also dipped 168.72 or 0.78 percent and closed at 21,433.61 points and a total turnover remains 56.55 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 11,892.62 points with a net negative change of 37.42 points or a percentage change of 0.31 percent and a total turnover was 17.08 million shares. BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 2,991.39 points with a net negative change of 29.52 points or a percentage change of 0.98 and a total turnover of 44 million shares.

In his post session comments, Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation noted that Stocks closed under pressure amid geo political uncertainty and concerns over surging inflation to impact SBP policy announcement next week. He further noted that Rupee instability, and concerns over external debt repayments due in FY26 played catalyst role in bearish activity at PSX. While JS Global expects that the market will consolidate around current levels, with sentiment largely dependent on upcoming corporate results, macroeconomic indicators, and clarity regarding foreign investment flows.

