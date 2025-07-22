BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Rains: KP CM puts administration on alert

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: In wake of the forecast of monsoon rains, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed the district administrations, particularly in the tourists’ attractive districts on Monday to remain on high alert.

The Chief Minister instructed all relevant departments to take all necessary precautionary measures to deal with potential risks such as floods and landslides.

He emphasized that minimizing loss of life and property must remain a top priority during this monsoon season.

He ordered the continuous presence of police personnel and officials of the local government, irrigation, rescue services, and district administrations in the field to respond swiftly to any emergency. Special attention was directed toward tourist areas, with instructions to provide timely weather-related risk alerts and safety guidance to tourists currently present in those regions.

The Chief Minister further directed that the availability of machinery and equipment be ensured to immediately clear roads that may be blocked due to landslides.

At the district level, he stressed the need for fully functional healthcare centres with essential staff and medicine available round the clock. He also ordered all emergency control rooms across the province to remain operational 24/7.

In case of any untoward incident, Chief Minister emphasized that district administration officials must personally supervise rescue and relief operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

