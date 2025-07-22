Monsoon floods in Pakistan: death toll reaches 221

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from the ongoing floods triggered by monsoon rains has reached 221, with 592 people injured, as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a fresh warning for heavy rain.

According to the NDMA, in the past 24 hours, five deaths were reported, of which, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province and one from Sindh while 11 people were reported injured all from KPK.

Moreover, damage to 25 houses, of which, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B)’s Ghizer District and 11 in Sudhanoti District of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), while loss of five livestock was also reported from Ghizer in the past 24 hours, following which the nationwide livestock losses reach 200 mark.

NDMA reports 54 more deaths in rain-related incidents, warns of urban flooding

According to the NDMA’s daily flood situation report, following five fresh flood-related deaths the current death toll caused by rain-related incidents has reached 221 and injuries to 592 since June 26, 2025. The floodwaters so far has damaged a total of 804 houses, of which,601 partially and203 fully.

According to the NDMA, owing to continued heavy rain-related incidents, a total of 135 people lost their lives in Punjab while 470 injured; in KPK, 46 people were killed and 69 injured; in Sindh, 22 people lost their lives and 40 injured; in Balochistan, 16 people died and four were injured; in AJK, one death and six injured and in G-B three injuries have been reported.

According to the NDMA’s data, children have proved the most vulnerable to the monsoon rains as out of 221 total deaths,104 are children; 77 men and 40 women, while of those injured 196 are children, 230 men and 166 women.

Most of the houses are damaged in KPK, wherein, a total of 220 houses were damaged, of which, 141 partially and 78 fully; in Punjab 168 all partially; Sindh, 87, of which, 54 partially and 33 fully; in G-B, 137, of which, 71 partially and 66 fully; AJK, 92, of which, 75 partially and 17 fully; Balochistan, 64, of which, 56 partially and eight fully; and Islamabad capital Territory (ICT), 36, of which, 35 partially and one fully.

The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 126 livestock, damaged nine bridges and swept away 10.5 kilometres of roads.

According to authorities a new monsoon system forming over the Bay of Bengal is also expected to impact the country starting from July 28. The authorities have directed all concerned departments to ensure the readiness of emergency response teams, proactive drainage management, and coordination with local authorities. NDMA remains in constant contact with PDMAs and DDMAs to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely response.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain on high Alert and take immediate precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation,” an official statement said. The warning comes amid changing hydro-meteorological conditions over the upper catchments of River Jhelum.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to stay informed and adhere to evacuation or safety advisories if issued.

The NDMA has urged the people across all affected regions to take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure belongings and livestock, park vehicles in safe locations, and stay away from weak structures, signboards, and electricity poles during storms. Tourists are strongly discouraged from visiting mountainous and high-altitude regions during this period.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to follow official advisories, take precautionary measures, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates, alerts, and safety guidance.

