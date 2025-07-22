Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s exemption application in alleged possession of illegal weapons and liquor case and issued his arrest warrants.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti, while announcing its reserved verdict, issued warrants for Gandapur and has ordered the police to arrest Gandapur and present him in court at the next hearing to be held on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the court resumed hearing, but neither Gandapur nor his legal counsel appeared before the court.

Despite multiple calls for the case, no representative showed up, the judge remarked. Expressing displeasure over the absence, the court granted a final opportunity to the accused.

“Gandapur is given time until 2:30 pm on Monday to record his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” the judge ordered.

The court took a break until 2:30 pm. The magistrate warned that if Gandapur and his lawyer failed to appear by then, their right to record a statement under Section 342 will be forfeited.

The court had handed over Gandapur the questionnaire comprising nine questions under Section 342 on May 17, 2024.

