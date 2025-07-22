BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

Fazal Sher Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s exemption application in alleged possession of illegal weapons and liquor case and issued his arrest warrants.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti, while announcing its reserved verdict, issued warrants for Gandapur and has ordered the police to arrest Gandapur and present him in court at the next hearing to be held on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, the court resumed hearing, but neither Gandapur nor his legal counsel appeared before the court.

Despite multiple calls for the case, no representative showed up, the judge remarked. Expressing displeasure over the absence, the court granted a final opportunity to the accused.

“Gandapur is given time until 2:30 pm on Monday to record his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” the judge ordered.

The court took a break until 2:30 pm. The magistrate warned that if Gandapur and his lawyer failed to appear by then, their right to record a statement under Section 342 will be forfeited.

The court had handed over Gandapur the questionnaire comprising nine questions under Section 342 on May 17, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur liquor case

